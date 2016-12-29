Samachar Guide - NewsNow.in | ApnaSamachar.com
Trending News:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Mamata Banerjee
Top
Nation
World
Biz
Sports
Cricket
Old note ordinance
India vs. Norway
Property act
Off the rails
Palestine and its identity
Prabhu remotely launches new railway infrastructure
After notebandi, now BJP bandi in UP: RLD
Senior UP IAS officer commits suicide in Lucknow
Modi govt working on principles of untodaya :Shah
Man killed, RFO injured when forest officials shoot tiger
Fibre grid services to be extended in phases to entire AP: CM
We have high hopes on meeting with PM on Mahadayi: Siddu
US says hopes Syria ceasefire will be fully implemented
Five killed in Lorry-SUV collision in AP
Syrian foreign minister sees real chance for political settlement
Ukraine hit by 6,500 hack attacks, sees Russian cyberwar
BJP will bring down inflation if it comes to power: Yashwant Sinha
AAP to decide on govt formation in Delhi by Monday morning: Arvind Kejriwal
Politicians face heat in courts, landmark verdicts in 2013
Rahul Gandhi visits riot-hit areas, tells UP govt to focus on relief camps
BJP Mumbai rally: Divide and rule policy specialty of Congress, says Modi
Bombay HC rejects bail of 2008 Malegaon blast accused
Muzaffarnagar: Girl gangraped by 3 youths
NDMC set for grand inauguration of refurbished Connaught Place
Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns from Vidisha seat
Cong, BJP won't be able to form government post 2014 polls: CPI
Amarinder writes to PM over quota to Jats, wants it extended to Punjab and other states
No power can stop BJP from getting majority in LS: Rajnath Singh
Samajwadi Party will fight general elections alone, says Shivpal Yadav
Modi's knowledge of history still weak: NCP
Ready to act on suggestions on rehabilitation of victims: Akhilesh Yadav
AAP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh
Pak says it wants to 'amicably' resolve all issues with India
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil appointed as Guardian Minister of Jalgaon
Maharashtra Governor to inaugurate bridge on Godavari river tomorrow
Maharashtra govt to shut down liquor shops on national, state highways
UP Polls: Row over ticket distribution escalates in SP; Akhilesh, Mulayam call separate meetings
AIADMK appoints Sasikala as party's General Secretary
SP crisis deepens; Akhilesh indicates to release own list of candidates
Bilawal Bhutto to be Opposition leader in Pak parliament?
Assam govt undertake steps for exhibition of Brindabani Bastra
Blocked Rail traffic at Kanpur become partly functional
West Bengal govt moving towards filtering driving licenses
Putin says Syrian regime, rebels have signed truce deal
Anil Baijal to take oath as Lt. Governor of Delhi on Dec 31
7 killed as vehicle skids into gorge in J&K
Bangladesh blocks 560 porn websites
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan anxiety
After govt's nudge, banks set to slash interest rates in next few days
Note ban culmination speech: PM may promise a happy new year
A huge section of the educated elite, chooses to be blatantly illiberal
Four bullion dealers in Mumbai under lens
The good, bad and ugly of 2016's shock and awe declaration: the demonetisation drive that ends today
FM cites tax collection rise to target critics of note ban
Draft proposal boosts Indiaâ€™s chances for entry into NSG
Your loan EMIs may finally come down as govt nudges bank to cut rates soon
Dominic Barton | Meeting the populist challenge
Joaquim Levy | The economic promise of climate-smart infrastructure
Angus Deaton | Getting past the fear of globalization
Raghuram Rajan | Democracy, inclusion and prosperity
Hurriyat leader Masrat released from jail, rearrested
Christine Lagarde | The challenge of economic inclusion
Klaus Schwab | Five leadership priorities for 2017
2017 to see number of key appointments in MEA
Banks geared up for last day for receiving banned notes
Consumed by cricket's unlikely love-in
South Africa win the first patience game
Karunaratne explains run-out mishap
No Competition With Parthiv Patel, Will Grab my Chances: Wriddhiman Saha
Ravichandran Ashwin Should Give The Ball Flight More Often: Erapalli Prasanna
Weightlifter Dies After 315-Pound Barbell Drops on His Neck
Need to protect freedom to doubt, dissent: Prez
Aadhaar numbers may be printed on cheques soon
Govt keen to chase black money hoarders: Modi
Loose dismissals harm Sri Lanka in 488 chase
Consumed by cricket's great love-in
Friday deadline for IOA to reply to Ministry's show-cause notice
Premier Badminton League 2017: A Look Back at The Previous Seasons
Dipa Karmakar Returns BMW Presented by Sachin Tendulkar, Buys New Car
1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Double Gives South Africa Sight of Victory
Banks geared up for last day for receiving banned notes
Consumed by cricket's unlikely love-in
South Africa win the first patience game
Karunaratne explains run-out mishap
Loose dismissals harm Sri Lanka in 488 chase
Consumed by cricket's great love-in
McGrath picks Kohli to lead his Test Team of the Year
No competition with Parthiv, says Wriddhiman
Bloemfontein, Potchefstroom to host Bangladesh Tests
Virat, Anushka visit Haridwar amidst engagement rumours
Collapse was unexpected on flat wicket - Mashrafe
South Africa strike twice after stubborn opening stand
Agar's last-ball six seals thriller for Scorchers
A hundred, one day
Openers gritty as Sri Lanka begin 488 chase
Pakistan's muddled bowling strategies
NewsX's social experiment to gauge Women Safety- Video
Tonight with Deepak Chaurasia: Will Family feud between CM Akhilesh & Shivpal break Yadav Family- Video
Jan Man: CM Akhilesh Yadav confident of his image in UP; ready to take SP head on- Video
Jan Man: You will not be sent to jail if you keep old Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes after December- Video
Jan Man: Payments via cards have increased by 43 percent and card machines reaped the bene- Video
50 days of demonetisation: One day to go and people can still be seen queued up- Video
Insight: India's black Czars stung, sign of success or failure?- Video
Captain Amarinder Singh speaks exclusively to India News- Video
Jan Man: What will PM Modi say after 50 days of Demonetisation?- Video
Jan Man: ED, Income Tax department bust huge black money nexus; had turned Rs 70 crore int- Video
HEADLINES 8 PM | 14% increase in income tax collection post note ban- Video
Steps taken by government in 51 days during note ban- Video
PM Modi to address nation on note ban on 31seDecember- Video
Nation at 9: As NDA preps 'note' report India awaits next move- Video
UP Polls: Will SP split?- Video
Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehraâ€™s girlfriend Kanchi Singh REACTS to him slapping Om Swami
Bigg Boss 10 29th December 2016 Episode 75 LIVE Updates: Rohan Mehra gets a final warning to come out of the washroom
Ishqbaaz 29 December 2016 Written Update of Full Episode: Tia tries to kill Anika in the kitchen
After Rishi Kapoor, now Karan Johar will launch his biography An Unsuitable Boy in January 2017
Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 29 December 2016 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja catches Malaika with Shekhar while Rishi meets with
Bigg Boss 10: Hereâ€™s how much Rohan Mehra will have to pay as penalty to quit the show midway
Bigg Boss 10: Viewers LASH OUT at the makers for punishing Rohan Mehra and being biased towards Om Swami
Whaaaat? Shilpa Shettyâ€™s Super Dancer BEATS Mouni Royâ€™s Naagin 2 to claim the top spot in BARC Report Week 51
Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy to celebrate New Yearâ€™s Eve in Goa with the actressâ€™ folks
Bigg Boss 10: Hereâ€™s exactly what Manu Punjabi said about Bani Jâ€™s mother that highly pissed her off
SEE PICS: Big B, Anil Ambani at Dehradun to visit to-be-engaged Virat-Anushka?
Virat-Anushka's match fixed: Looking back at their love story
Virat-Anushka getting engaged? Her spokesperson responds
Priyanka ChopraÃ¢s New YearÃ¢s Eve destination disclosed
Aaradhya Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan make way to Dubai to ring in the New Years
Arjun Kapoor returns from his lavish London trip
Pooja Umashankar Marries Prasan David Vedhaka
Raaga
Rakashasi
Kirik Party Press Meet
Hoo Manasu Press Meet
Mandya To Mumbai Press Meet
Bellary Darbar Press Meet
Hebbuli Audio Release
Sri Omkaara Ayappane Press Meet
Yen Nin Problemmu Press Meet
Urvi Audio Release
Hebbuli Music Rights Sold For A Whopping Amount
Sarvasva
Rama Rama Re Remake Rights Sold
Chakravarthy Music Release Date Confirmed
Kirik Party To Release On Dec 30
Ajay Devgan in Oppam hindi remake?
Nadirshah to helm a Mammootty movie?
A biopic on Kalabhavan Mani planned by Vinayan
Tamannaah & Nayanthara give befitting reply to director Suraj's sexist remarks
Next Mohanlal teaming up with Pawan Kalyan?
Pick Your Choice For The Best Supprting Actor!
Mollywood Retake: Manam
WOW! Mohanlal To Share The Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan?
more »
Lucifer Will Definitely Happen: Prithviraj
Dulquer Salmaan - Amal Neerad Movie Latest Location Stills
The reason behind Suresh Gopi's quitting from Films
Prithviraj speaks about Lucifer
Fukri First Song Released - Watch the Video
Soundarya Rajanikanth files divorce suit
Jomol's comeback is with Actor Vineeth Kumar
Honey Bee 2 Celebrations making video out
Top music composers of 2016
Superstar Rajinikanth to do it for Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time
Grief stricken Debbie Reynolds dies a day after Carrie Fisher
Selvaraghavan's upcoming shooting plans for 'Mannavan Vanthanadi'
'Metro' Sirish's next gets a talented heroine and a catchy title
Celebrity Weddings of 2016
Name of 'Sangamithra' hero revealed four months ago
Vikram in Ajith mode for GVM?
Arvind Swamy's confirmation about Bala's film
Sasikumar joins hands with Vijay Sethupathi's twin hit director
Dhanush to face an unexpected antagonist in 'VIP2'
Yuvan's heart-felt SPEECH in a music album
The awesome 'Dangal' girl Fatima is Kamal Haasan's discovery
Breaking: Popular Tamil Actor Quits ADMK
Official details of Nayanthara's new film for Eros
Popular heroine suggests Ajith for 'Dangal' remake
Krish on 'khabardar' controversy & tryst with Chiranjeevi
Trivikram ropes in seasoned actress for Pawan's film!
Madhavan set to go places!
'Shatamanam Bhavati' gets censored
Controversies Which Shocked Movie Buffs
Maruthi is a ghost path-breaker
Mahesh Babu & Ram Charan go viral!
'Oppam' remake to star Kannada superstar!
Chiruâ€™s Khaidi No 150 censored, gets UA
Rakul to dance for a Rs 3 CR song!
HCâ€™s nod to cinema halls to hike ticket rates
Hot Photos : Lisa Haydonâ€™s hot photo shoot with Hrithik
GPSâ€™K censor date locked
Guruâ€™s satellite rights fetch a decent price
Khaidi No150 completes its censor
New Stills : Khaidi No 150 (Chiranjeevi, Kajal)
