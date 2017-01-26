Samachar Guide - NewsNow.in | ApnaSamachar.com
हिंदी | ಕನ್ನಡ
বাংলা
हिंदी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
മലയാളം
मराठी
नेपाली
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
தமிழ்
తెలుగు
- Videos -
India Video News
Bollywood Videos
Gujarati Videos
Kannada Videos
Malayalam Videos
Tami Videos
Telugu Videos
Tollywood Videos
- Bollywood -
Reviews
Previews
Gossip
Box-Office
Amitabh Bhachchan
Hrithik Roshan
Abhishek Bhachchan
SRK
Sanjay Dutt
Aamir Khan
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Ajay Devgn
Prabhas
Aishwarya Rai
Katrina Kaif
Priyanka Chopra
Sonakshi Sinha
Top
News
National News
Biz News
World News
Regional
City News
Ahmedabad
Agartala
Aizawl
Bangalore
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Coimbatore
Dehradun
Delhi
Gangtok
Gurgaon
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itanagar
Jammu
Jamshedpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Ludhiana
Madurai
Mangalore
Meerut
Mumbai
Nagpur
Panaji
Patna
Pondicherry
Pune
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thane
Thiruvanthapuram
Turuchurapalli
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
State News
Andhra-pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Bhopal
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal-pradesh
Jammu-kashmir
Jharkand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya-pradesh
Maharashtra
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Orissa
Pondicherry
Punjab
Rajasthan
Sikkim
Tamilnadu
Tripura
Uttar-pradesh
Uttarakhand
West-bengal
Politics
aiadmk
akalidal
AIMIM
aitmc
aam adami
AGP
bjp
BSP
CPI(m)
Congress
DMK
Janata Party
Janata dal
Lokdal
Loksatta
RSS
Samajwadi Party
Samata Party
Shiv Sena
TRS
Telugu Desam
YSR Congress
Movies
Bollywood
Sandalwood
Mollywood
Kollywood
Tollywood
Hollywood
Sports
Cricket
Cricket by Timeline
Football
Hockey
IPL
Live Scorecard
Kabaddi
Tennis
Languages
বাংলা
ગુજરાતી
हिंदी
ಕನ್ನಡ
മലയാളം
मराठी
नेपाली
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
தமிழ்
తెలుగు
Odd
Tech
i
Won
More
Odd News
CelebNewsGossip.com
eGadgetGuide.com
TechNewsNow.com
BizNewsIndex.com
eDealGuide.com
DealGuide.in
VocabularyCentral.com
VideoNewsIndex.com
VideoSamachar.com
Gallery
Bollywood
Telugu-Cinema
Tamil-Cinema
Kannada-Cinema
Malayalam-Cinema
Trending News:
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Jerusalem
Brexit
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Cristiano Ronaldo
Donald Trump
iPhone
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani
Meryl Streep
Milos Raonic
Top
Nation
World
Biz
Sports
Cricket
Two avalanches hit Gurez Sector, 10 soldiers killed: Army
HAL rolls out first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132
Waterboarding absolutely works in fight against terror: Trump
FM may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough
Indira persuaded Zia-ul-Haq to join regional strategy during Afghan crisis:CIA
PM condoles death of soldiers in Gurez sector avalanches
UAE contingent leads R-Day parade
Waterboarding absolutely works, says President Trump
Bankers, agents, fixers: the middlemen behind China's global soccer splurge
Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business
Physical gold demand slides to 7-year low in 2016 - GFMS
Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates in India, Brazil
Trump moves ahead with wall, puts stamp on U.S. immigration, security policy
India mulls reviving colonial-era gold mines with $2 billion reserves
India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries
more »
Attacking Ton By Wriddhiman Saha Puts Rest Of India On Top In Irani Cup
Australian Open: Breathless Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams Into Last Eight
Azhar Ali To Be Sacked As ODI Captain, Sarfraz Ahmed Likely To Replace Him
Hockey India Still Wants Apology For 2014 CT Incident: Shahbaz Ahmad
Arsene Wenger Hit With Misconduct Charge After Fourth Official Row
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Quitting Captaincy
MS Dhoni On Batting Position: Team Is More Important Than Individual
Sports Ministry Revokes IOA Suspension With Immediate Effect
Matthew Wade's Thrilling Ton Helps Australia Beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose Apia International Final
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Hardik Pandya vs Jos Buttler
Gujarat Require 265 Runs More on Day 5 For Maiden Ranji Trophy Title
CAB Legal Advisor Urges Lodha Panel To Review Clarifications To FAQs
Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander Haunt Sri Lanka on Day 2
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
more »
Waterboarding absolutely works, says President Trump
Republic Day celebrations in Uttarakhand
J&K: Governor NN Vohra hoists Tricolour on Republic Day
Tripura also joins nation in celebrating Republic Day
Karnataka celebrates Republic Day
AP: State-level function held at IG Park on Republic Day
Puducherry: Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi unfurls national tricolour to mark Republic Day celebrations
?Uttar Pradesh: Spectacular Republic Day parade? organised in Lucknow
AP: Governor ESL Narasimhan unfurls national flag on Republic Day
Punjab: CM Badal appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony & brotherhood on ocassion of Republic Day
Moderate rain with strong winds sweeps several parts of Punjab
Rajasthan: State-level programme organised to celebrate Republic Day
Odisha: Governor SC Jamir takes salute at state-level Republic Day parade
Six soldiers feared killed in two separate avalanche incidents in Kashmir
Sikkim: Governor Shriniwas Patil unfurls National tricolor to celebrtae Republic Day
Republic day celebrations in Bihar
more »
India Inc rush to raise funds via overseas bond-sales
IIFL Holdings’ December quarter consolidated net profit rises 41%
Corporate finance guru Damodaran not sure if Trumponomics is good or bad change for US
Dow Jones tops 20,000 mark for the first time
Rupee rises for 2nd day, up 8 paise to 68.07
Ashok Leyland net down 13%
Sebi to bar Vijay Mallya from securities market
Cholamandalam Investment Q3 Net rises 12 percent at Rs 163 crore
Payback for a resilient India: One giant leap for digital; now redeem your IOUs
The biggest danger from Trumponomics is a global trade war: Aswath Damodaran
An Evening in Mumbai: Of great expectations, brave new world, Catch-22, Crime and Punishment
Dow Jones tops 20K for the first time in a century; what it means for D-St
More money will be raised through IPOs in 2017 than last year: Dharmesh Mehta
Asset quality largely stable QoQ: Dinanath Dubhashi, L&T Finance Holdings
We want to bring the best of our technology to India: PSA Chief
Demonetisation hasn't affected strategy of CEOs: Karan Singh, managing director, Bain & Company
more »
Venus vanquishes Vandeweghe to reach Australian Open final
Bermingham, Kasperek back in NZ women's squads
Ambris, Matthew help Windwards hold off West Indies U-19s
Australia bat, Faulkner in for Khawaja
Watling advised three weeks' rest for sprained knee
Prasanna and Dickwella haul Sri Lanka to series victory
The wicket everyone wanted and hat-trick of drops
WICB selector says dispute needs settling for Bravo to be picked
'We could have won 3-0' - Dickwella
De Villiers 'rebirth' bodes well for South Africa - Domingo
Sreejesh, Harmanpreet in contention for FIH awards
Aus Open PHOTOS: Nadal to face Dimitrov in semis; Serena sets up Lucic-Baroni reunion
Aus Open: Doubting Nadal crushes Roanic to seal semis spot
Eight sportspersons to get Padma Shri honour
Bolt stripped of Beijing gold after relay teammate tests positive
'30 is the new 10': Serena Williams leads charge of 30 somethings
more »
Bermingham, Kasperek back in NZ women's squads
Ambris, Matthew help Windwards hold off West Indies U-19s
Australia bat, Faulkner in for Khawaja
Watling advised three weeks' rest for sprained knee
Prasanna and Dickwella haul Sri Lanka to series victory
The wicket everyone wanted and hat-trick of drops
WICB selector says dispute needs settling for Bravo to be picked
'We could have won 3-0' - Dickwella
De Villiers 'rebirth' bodes well for South Africa - Domingo
All eyes on Raina, Nehra as T20 slam-bang begins
Chance for Chahal, Rasool to seal spots: Kohli
Padma Shri for Kohli, Sreejesh, Sakshi, Deepa Malik, Thangavelu
David Hussey retires from BBL after Stars' exit
Sixers storm into final with 103-run win
Guptill, Phillips tons push Auckland to top of table
'Raina has a lot to offer Indian cricket' - Kohli
more »
Top Videos - National & Bollywood
Security beefed up in Delhi,Mumbai for Republic Day- Video
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to attend Republic Day Celebrations- Video
Buildings lit up in Tricolour for Republic Day- Video
Aaj Ki Pehli Khabar | 26th January, 2017- Video
News 100 | 26th January, 2017- Video
5 minute 25 khabrein | 26th January, 2017- Video
Fire engulfs shops at a market in Kanpur- Video
২৬ জানুয়ারি : দিল্লির রাজপথে ৬৮তম প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবস পালন অনুষ্ঠান
সোমালিয়ায় জঙ্গি হামলায় মৃত ১৩
Interesting story of first parade at Rajpath- Video
Padma Award 2017: Top Honour For Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi- Video
BJP's UP President, After Promising Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Does U-Turn- Video
UP Elections 2017: Now, A BJP Mini Pari-War In Western Uttar Pradesh- Video
Major Gets Second Highest Gallantry Award For Surgical Strikes- Video
DNA : Analysis of friendship between India and UAE- Video
Movie News :: Bollywood Samachar & Regional Cinema News
Bollywood
Kannada
Malayalam
Tamil
Tollywood
রৌরকেল্লা স্টিল প্লান্টে ভয়াবহ দুর্ঘটনা, মৃত ১, আহত একাধিক
প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবসে 'গুগল'-এর নতুন 'ডুডুল
Vikram Bhatt makes his foray into the web with Maaya
Bollywood stars wish happy Happy Republic Day to fans
Opening collections: SRK beats Hrithik in box office battle
'After working with SRK and Hrithik, I've realised there's no short cut to success'
২৬ জানুয়ারি : দিল্লির রাজপথে ৬৮তম প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবস পালন অনুষ্ঠানের খুঁটিনাটি একনজরে
অভিবাসন নিয়ে কড়া পদক্ষেপ ট্রাম্পের
প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবস উপলক্ষ্যে নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা কেমন কলকাতায় ?
'ডক্টরেট' উপাধি কেন ফেরালেন দ্রাবিড় ?
রউরকেল্লা স্টিল প্লান্টে ভয়াবহ দুর্ঘটনা, মৃত ১, আহত একাধিক
প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবসের সকালে অসম, ইম্ফলে পর পর বিস্ফোরণ, হতাহতের খবর নেই
৬৮তম প্রজাতন্ত্র দিবস পালন অনুষ্ঠানের কয়েক ঝলক দেখে নিন ছবিতে
Bani J, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi or Lopamudra Raut – who should be the winner of Bigg Boss 10? Vote now!
If Maaya and Fifty Shades of Grey are similar, then Sultan and Dangal are the same, suggests Vikram Bhatt – watch full video interview
Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan’s Rangoon runs into trouble with CBFC – here’s why
more »
Nishabdha 2
Nishabdha 2 Press Meet
Mathu Kathe Vinay Jothe Press Meet
Ibbaru Btec Students Journey Press Meet
Shivarajkumar-Sudeep Movie Starts Rolling
Damki Damar
Bili Kudure
Lekha Chaphekar
Operation Alamelamma
Mumbai Press Meet
Mathu Kathe Vinay Jothe
Silicon City
Low Budget Press Meet
Mailltutta Book Release
Maasthigudi
Sanjana Chidanand
more »
WOW! Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol To Be Remade In Telugu?
The Top 5 Opening Weekend Grossers Of Mollywood!
Vineeth Sreenivasan To Romance Rajisha Vijayan
OH NO! Biju Menon Injured During Lakshyam's Shoot!
4 Times When Mammootty Joined Hands With Priyadarshan!
An Interesting Update On Dileep's Role In His Upcoming Film!
KJ Yesudas Honoured With Padma Vibhushan!
Mammootty says 'Jallikattu Agitation' is against privatization
more »
Nadirshah's next flick has Mammootty essaying the role of a 4 ft. person
Actor Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in a rom-com
'Veeram' will hit theatres on February 24
Srinda to play a nagging wife in her next movie
Mammootty starrer 'The Great father' release date is here!
Social media heavily criticizes Nivin Pauly for supporting Jallikattu
LATEST UPDATE on Mohanlal-Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikkad project
Breaking News! Biju Menon injured during the shoot of Lakshyam!
'Adhe Kangal' releases on Jan 26
Important update on director and producer of 'Thalapathy 62'
Yogi B gives a sneak peak into his song in 'Thala 57'
PETA India CEO replies to Kamal's tweet on Bull fight in USA
Important announcement from Producers Council about Election
'Radha Rajan is neither a member or a staffer'- PETA India CEO
GVP to start an exclusive trust for TN Farmers
Bindu Madhavi is dating Trisha's Ex
Dhanush's approaches Court against a 'Baseless claim'
A stunning performer added to Dhanush's next
Maddy - Sai Pallavi new movie updates
'Marina protesters need no one's advice'- Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan's sharp retort to Subramanian Swamy's Insinuations
Important update on director and producer of 'Thalapathy62'
PETA India CEO replies to Kamal's tweet on Bull fight in USA
Chennai Box Office Status (Jan20th - Jan 22nd)
more »
Khaidi no 150's Thank You Meet details
Bichagadu backs with a bang
Ravi Teja's two films announced
Super Exclusive Photos - Beautiful Ashmita Karnani in White Dress
Laos Motion Pictures Production No. 1 Working Stills
Photos - Kung Fu Yoga Press Meet
Photos - Nani and Keerthy Suresh at Facebook Headquarters, Hyderabad
Krish - Venky film to be a fantasy thriller?
Vikram Kumar to direct Allu Arjun?
Chiru To Thank On The Date
HQ Photos - Hamsa Nandini at LG Electronics KarSalam Event
Photos - Keerthy Suresh at Facebook Office, Hyderabad
Telugu Film Actress Sindura Rout Ragalahari Photoshoot
Kung Fu Yoga Movie Stills - Jackie Chan, Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, Sonu Sood, Miya Muqi, Disha Patani, Amyra Dastur
Touch Chesi Choodu
Luckunnodu Has Normal Story Vishnu
more »
Home
|
Latest News
|
Movies
|
Cities
|
States
|
Politics
|
Videos
|
IndiaNews on mobile device
About us
|
Disclaimer
|
Privacy Policy
NewsNow.in
Open links in a new window.