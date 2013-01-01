Samachar Guide - NewsNow.in | ApnaSamachar.com
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Jerusalem
Brexit
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Cristiano Ronaldo
Donald Trump
iPhone
Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani
Meryl Streep
Milos Raonic
Top
Nation
World
Biz
Sports
Cricket
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 1st test
Bihar boat tragedy: Patna DM removed from inquiry team
India Signs Financing Agreement of $48 million with World Bank for Nagaland Health Project
Egypt court upholds ruling halting transfer of islands to Saudi Arabia
GST roll-out deferred to July 1: Arun Jaitley
RBI enhances cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10000 per day
Pretty soon Ramlila will witness Modi's mask on Lord Ram: Rahul Gandhi
Separatists threatened Zaira Wasim to post apology letter: BJP
People forcing Zaira Wasim to apologise are anti-women: Annie Raja
Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet against four accused
My apology not forced, please don't blow this out of proportion: Zaira Wasim
PM Modi murdered soul of RBI: Rahul Gandhi
Phogat sisters call on Zaira Wasim to ignore trolls and focus on her work
Son beats father in 'cycle' race as EC allots party symbol to Akhilesh
Nameplate sporting Akhilesh as national president seen at SP headquarters
Kashmir unrest: Mehbooba Mufti assures suitable compensation for rehabilitation of victims
more »
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Quitting Captaincy
MS Dhoni On Batting Position: Team Is More Important Than Individual
Sports Ministry Revokes IOA Suspension With Immediate Effect
Matthew Wade's Thrilling Ton Helps Australia Beat Pakistan in 1st ODI
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose Apia International Final
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Hardik Pandya vs Jos Buttler
Gujarat Require 265 Runs More on Day 5 For Maiden Ranji Trophy Title
CAB Legal Advisor Urges Lodha Panel To Review Clarifications To FAQs
Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander Haunt Sri Lanka on Day 2
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
PBL 2017 Live Badminton Score And Updates: Hyderabad Hunters Take 2-1 Lead vs Mumbai Rockets
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steps Down as Captain of India ODI And T20I Teams
BJP will bring down inflation if it comes to power: Yashwant Sinha
AAP to decide on govt formation in Delhi by Monday morning: Arvind Kejriwal
Politicians face heat in courts, landmark verdicts in 2013
more »
May fight against Akhilesh in ?assembly polls if need? arises: Mulayam
Arunachal Pradesh: State BJP Executive Meeting begins in Itanagar
Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 39565 crore from Centre to tackle drought
UN Behera takes oath as new chairman of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission
Gujarat's 'Gunotsav' school evaluation drive begins
State employees takes mass casual leave to protest against Kerala Administrative Service
Bihar boat tragedy: Patna DM removed from inquiry team
Af-Pak, not India were Obama's priority: Ex-WH official
Jharkhand: School teachers to be provided with tab in next financial year: Raghuwar Das
No issue can be solved through violence: Mehbooba Mufti
Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh: Over 1400 liquor shops to be relocated
Sidhu alleges Punjab govt over drug menace
BJP Mumbai unit forms committee to plan campaign strategies for Mumbai civic polls
57th Annual Kerala Schools Arts Festival begins at Kannur
Kerala: Kozhikode Corporation becomes 1st Elederly-friendly corporation
more »
South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of Samsungâ€™s Jay Y. Lee in bribery scandal
N. Chandrasekaran begins long road to restoring Tata groupâ€™s image
OmniActive Health buys 85% stake in fragrance firm Indfrag
Deals Buzz: Grofers, BigBasket in merger talks
How a high school dropout built a bus empire in Japan after selling his car
Air India to launch non-stop flights to Washington and Copenhangen
LIC Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 19% at Rs499 crore
LeEco wins $2.2 billion investment to prop up troubled empire
Dewan Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 31.67% to Rs244.77 crore
Microsoftâ€™s Satya Nadella warns against â€˜hubrisâ€™ amid AI growth
Don't let rivals exploit crisis after Jayalalithaa's death: VK Sasikala to party men
GVK Ranga Raju new Andhra chief, BCCI VP Ganga Raju quits office
Congress to gherao four RBI offices on January 18 against note ban
Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to comment on CM candidature
SC gives 3 months to Centre to fill remaining NCST vacancies
By inducting Sidhu into party, Congress accepting defeat: AAP
more »
Promising Olivier prepared to wait for more opportunities
Williamson century caps New Zealand's come-from-behind win
The agony and ecstasy of Kedar Jadhav
Bangladesh's 595: the highest total in a losing cause
Couldn't believe some shots Jadhav played - Kohli
Five questions for Shakib Al Hasan
Australian Open, first Grand Slam of season begins in Melbourne
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur 'fine' after taking hit to the head
One of the best partnerships that I have been a part of: Kohli
Simona Halep first seed out of Aus Open
Virat Kohli's ODI Captaincy Begins With Spectacular Century, Win Over England
New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim Cleared by Hospital After Head Blow
Mushfiqur out of immediate danger after helmet blow
New Zealand need 217 to win off 57 overs
Mushfiqur in hospital after blow to the head
New Zealand need 217 off 57 overs after Mushfiqur injury derails Bangladesh
more »
Top Videos - National & Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor sweats it out for Padmavati|Katrina Kaif more popular in the UK |- Video
Anushka Sharma not offered Krrish 4|Shraddha Kapoor treats her team for dinner|- Video
Deepika Padukone copies Priyanka Chopra's dress|Deepika hosts her latest flick's premier|- Video
No Khan's on Neha Dhupia's show|Sushant Singh Rajput and his stardom|- Video
Deepika Padukone calls Vin Diesel a teddybear|Stars in attendance for Ok Jaanu's screening|- Video
Bollywood Non-Stop Party Song Videos | Super hit best Party anthems- Video
Ranbir Kapoor working hard for Sanjay Dutt's biopic|Deepika Padukone acting pricey|- Video
Sunny Leone shoots for Daboo Ratnani's calendar|Hrithik Roshan recommends Athiya Shetty- Video
From Jaan Tere Naam To Kaabil | Ronit Roy's Journey | EXCLUSIVE- Video
Da-Bang The Tour: & quot;Really EXCITED To Perform With Salman Khan& quot;: Daisy Shah- Video
Kung-Fu Yoga EXCLUSIVE With Amyra Dastur- Video
Shah Rukh Khan On A Promotion Spree| SRK Makes Daboo Ratnani Pose|- Video
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Going Public| Kareena Kapoor Khan Fulfills Her Work Commitments|- Video
BSF Jawan Complains Of Bad Food: Ajaz Khan Reacts- Video
Dia Mirza JOINS Ranbir & Sonam for Sanjay DuttÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s Biopic- Video
Movie News :: Bollywood Samachar & Regional Cinema News
Bollywood
Kannada
Malayalam
Tamil
Tollywood
Box Office: <I>Ok Jaanu, Haraamkhor</I> flop
What we learnt from Kareena-Sonam on <I>Koffee With Karan</I>
Meet the Kapoors!
Review: <I>Koditta Idangalai Niruppuga</I> is Parthiepan's show all the way
Dangal girl Zaira Wasim's apology sets a haanikarak precedent for Kashmiri achievers
<I>Bigg Boss 10</I>: Salman favours Lopa over Bani
'Aamir can never be an actor'
Guess who this actress is!
He brought out the poetry of the ordinary face
PIX: Shah Rukh's fun shoot with Dabboo Ratnani
Quiz: How well do you know Sidharth Malhotra?
Quiz: How well do you know Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi?
Monday blues? Shah Rukh Khan just warded them off with this cute pic of Abram Khan
Bigg Boss 10: Makers of Salman Khanâ€™s show cheating the audience by rigging the votes?
Saif Ali Khanâ€™s New York schedule of Chef gets delayed
Bairavaa box office collection day 4: Vijayâ€™s massy film rakes in a whopping Rs 61.64 crore at the Tamil Nadu BOÂ
more »
Darshan's Chakravarthy Audio Release
Ee Kalarava
Muttinahaara
Vaishnavi Chandran
Tiger Galli First Look Posters Are Out
Rakshit & Rishab To Join Hands With Kichcha Sudeep
DarshanÃ¢Â€Â™s Chakravarthy: Audio & Teasers Launched
Puneeth Rajkumar Ventures Into Film Production
Sudeepana Prabhudev
Dhairyam Press Meet
Eradane Sala Audio Release
Leader
Sangeetha Bhatt
First Love Audio Release
Rashmika Mandanna
Sumanth ShailendraÃ¢Â€Â™s Lee In Theatres Now
more »
Alphonse Puthren Once Again With The Premam Team!
Mohanlal & Asha Sarath Are Back Together
Nivin Pauly In 2017: Movies Worth Waiting For!
Telugu Version Of Mohanlal's Oppam Has A New Release Date!
Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol: Marivillu Song Teaser Is Out
Asif Ali Roped In For Arun Kumar Aravind's Next!
Director Shrikumar Menon Opens Up About Randamoozham
Mollywood News Of The Week (Jan 09 - Jan 15)
more »
Mohanlal Starrer '1971 Beyond Borders' Location Stills
WOW! Mohanlal Bags Manorama Newsmaker 2016 Title
FINALLY! PrithvirajÃ¢Â€Â™s Ezra Gets A Confirmed Release Date!
Finally Bineesh Bastin is a hero in a movie
Fahadh Faazil and Namitha Pramod met with an accident in the location of 'Role Models'
Sabu Cyril next to do art direction for Priyadarshan – Mohanlal project after Baahubali 2
Wow! Singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi gets eyesight!
Mohanlal's Pulimurugan completes 100 days!
Arya clarifies his stand on Jallikattu and PETA
'I am a proud Tamilian and I respect Tamil culture and tradition'- Trisha
How has 'Bairavaa' performed during the Pongal festival holidays
Box Office opening status of Parthiban's 'KIN'
Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi
New releases from Suriya's 'S3' to delight fans
Did Sarathkumar say Rajinikanth is inefficient for Politics?
K.Bhagyaraj and Andrea team up against Vishal
Kamal Haasan a qualified Jallikattu Veeran speaks out
G.V Prakash Kumar's frantic reaction to the Police
'Bairavaa'- Tamil Nadu Statewide Box office collection report
Priyanka Chopra suffers concussion
OMG! Leading Kollywood Hero to participate in Real Jallikattu
Bharath's multi-starrer comeback film to release soon
Pongal Celebrations At Tamil Nadu Cine-Televi
Vairamuthu At Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal
more »
Ragalahari Exclusive Photo Shoot - Heroine Vennela in Saree
Sony Charishta Unseen Hot Stills
Behura Deepali High Resolution Photos
Nithiin finds his antagonist
Photos : Kajal at Khaidi No 150 promotions
New Poster : Winner (Sai Dharam Teja)
New Photos : Mallika Sherawat
New Poster : Khaidi No 150 (Chiranjeevi)
New Stills : Vikram â€“ Gautham Menonâ€™s film
Photos : Shriya at GPSK promotions
Latest Photos : Laxmi Rai
Tamil actor to share screen space with Mahesh Babu
Pawan Kalyan gets a rare opportunity
Photos : 14 reels production no. 9 â€“ Nithin â€“ Arjun movie press meet
New Stills : Singam 3 (Shruti Haasan)
Photoshoot : Vaani Kapoor poses for Elle India
more »
